Boston Scientific to Participate in TD Cowen’s 44th Annual Health Care Conference

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in TD Cowen’s 44th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.
Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, will participate in a 30-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at approximately 9:10 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Boston Scientific website at investors.bostonscientific.com. The replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event.
