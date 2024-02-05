Boston Scientific to Participate in TD Cowen’s 44th Annual Health Care Conference

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in TD Cowen’s 44th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, will participate in a 30-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at approximately 9:10 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Boston Scientific website at investors.bostonscientific.com. The replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event. About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical technologies that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high-performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of health care. Our portfolio of devices and therapies helps physicians diagnose and treat complex cardiovascular, respiratory, digestive, oncological, neurological and urological diseases and conditions. Learn more at www.bostonscientific.com and connect on LinkedIn and X, formerly Twitter. CONTACTS:

