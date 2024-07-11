Bolden Therapeutics to Present at the 4th Annual Oligonucleotides for CNS Summit

PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolden Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapeutics to promote neurogenesis for the potential treatment of CNS illnesses, today announced their invitation to present at the 4th Annual Oligonucleotides for CNS Summit on July 10th in Boston, MA.

Justin Fallon, Ph.D., Scientific Co-Founder and Scientific Advisory Board Chair of Bolden Therapeutics, will present an update on the development of Bolden’s first-in-class treatment to promote adult hippocampal neurogenesis. “We are appreciative of the opportunity to present at the Oligonucleotides for CNS Summit and I am excited to share our progress with the broader antisense and CNS drug development communities,” said Dr. Fallon. “Adult neurogenesis is a promising target for the treatment of a wide range of neurological conditions and neurodegenerative diseases, and we have made significant achievements towards our goal of developing an antisense candidate to increase neurogenesis.”

Dr. Fallon will present today, Wednesday, July 10th at 2PM in the Hilton Boston Back Bay in Boston, MA. Interested parties who are unable to make the presentation may submit inquiries or request additional information by emailing info@boldentherapeutics.com.

About Bolden Therapeutics, Inc.

Bolden Therapeutics, Inc., is a biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapeutics to promote neurogenesis for the potential treatment of central nervous system illnesses such as Alzheimer’s disease. Bolden’s foundational research originated from two Brown University research labs in Providence, RI. Bolden received two ‘Golden Tickets’ from Biogen, allowing the company to take residence at LabCentral and providing the company with two years of sponsored laboratory space within that innovative ecosystem. Bolden’s research facility is currently located at the Tufts Launchpad | biolabs incubator. Bolden is currently raising funds to support ongoing in vivo experiments and preclinical development.

More information about Bolden Therapeutics can be found at www.boldentherapeutics.com.

About Oligonucleotides for CNS Summit

The Oligonucleotides for CNS Summit is the only summit centered on the needs of biotech and pharma specific to CNS oligos. The Summit consists of three days including 20+ world-class speakers from the likes of Roche, Ionis, Genentech, Merck, Stoke Therapeutics, and Janssen. More information about this exciting event can be found at

