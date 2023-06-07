BOLDEN THERAPEUTICS TO PRESENT AT THE 3RD ANNUAL OLIGONUCLEOTIDES FOR CNS SUMMIT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. and BOSTON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolden Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapeutics to promote neurogenesis for the potential treatment of CNS illnesses, today announced their upcoming presentation at the BIO International Convention during Jun 5th-8th in Boston, MA.

“I am extremely excited to be at BIO this year to meet with potential partners and interface with the broader biotech ecosystem,” said Johnny Page, Sc.M., Co-Founder and CEO of Bolden Therapeutics. “We have made significant progress with our development program and now have active candidate compounds in hand,” he continued. “We are currently raising funds to build on the momentum we have generated in our mission to develop therapies to improve the lives of patients with brain disease.”

Johnny Page, Co-Founder and CEO, will present today, June 7th, at 4PM in Room 104C at the BIO International Convention at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. All interested BIO attendees are welcome to join for the presentation.

About Bolden Therapeutics, Inc.

Bolden Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapeutics to treat central nervous system diseases. The company’s scientific co-founders, Dr. Justin Fallon and Dr. Ashley Webb have identified a key molecular pathway to stimulate neural stem cells to promote the birth of new neurons (neurogenesis) in the adult brain. The company is developing antisense oligonucleotides to modulate this genetically-validated target. Bolden has antisense oligonucleotide candidates that are ready for in vivo efficacy testing.

Bolden’s research facilities are based within Tufts Launchpad | biolabs, a leading incubator for next-generation powerhouse biotech startups located in the Boston, MA. Prior to moving to biolabs, Bolden was based at LabCentral and its tenure was supported by two ‘Golden Tickets’ from Biogen, providing the company with two years of sponsored laboratory space within this innovative ecosystem.

More information about the company can be found at www.boldentherapeutics.com

