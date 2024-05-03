BioSpace Heads to #ASGCT, Along with Thousands in Cell and Gene Therapy

In this special edition of The Weekly, we discuss the much-anticipated annual meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy in Baltimore. It starts Tuesday and will hit on wide-ranging issues facing the cell and gene therapy (CGT) space, from new therapeutic advances to safety concerns and regulatory considerations to manufacturing and commercialization.

Big hitters in the CGT space will be there. Sarepta, whose gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy Elevidys received accelerated approval in June 2023, will be presenting, as will CRISPR Therapeutics, which in the last few months brought to market Casgevy, its Vertex-partnered CRISPR-based therapy, for sickle-cell disease and beta thalassemia.

There will also be plenty of big names, including Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. Marks will be speaking in two sessions at ASGCT 2024, one on global regulatory convergence and the other on the regulation of CGTs, from IND to BLA.

Stay tuned for this week’s regular episode on Wednesday when we discuss what we’re seeing and hearing in Baltimore.

