Press Releases

BioMarin to Host 2024 Investor Day on September 4th in New York

August 19, 2024 
-Event to be webcast live and a replay will be available

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) will host an Investor Day with financial analysts and institutional investors on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, in New York City from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm Eastern Time. The event will feature presentations from members of the executive management team and will highlight BioMarin’s pipeline, strategic plans, growth opportunities and long-term financial outlook.

BioMarin will host a live webcast on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at approximately 10:30 am Eastern Daylight Time. Presentation materials will also be available at investors.biomarin.com. A replay of the webcast will be available online shortly after the live webcast is completed.

About BioMarin

Founded in 1997, BioMarin is a global biotechnology Company dedicated to transforming lives through genetic discovery. The Company develops and commercializes targeted therapies that address the root cause of genetic conditions. BioMarin’s unparalleled research and development capabilities have resulted in eight transformational commercial therapies for patients with rare genetic disorders. The Company’s distinctive approach to drug discovery has produced a diverse pipeline of commercial, clinical, and pre-clinical candidates that address a significant unmet medical need, have well-understood biology, and provide an opportunity to be first-to-market or offer a substantial benefit over existing treatment options. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com.

