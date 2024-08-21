BioMarin Announces New R&D and Business Development Leadership

Greg Friberg, M.D., Appointed EVP, Chief Research & Development Officer as Hank Fuchs, M.D., Will Retire After 15 Years at Company

James Sabry, M.D., Ph.D., Appointed EVP, Chief Business Officer

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRN) today announced the appointments of Greg Friberg, M.D., as Executive Vice President, Chief Research & Development Officer, succeeding Hank Fuchs, M.D., and James Sabry, M.D., Ph.D., as Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer.

Dr. Friberg, who will join BioMarin effective Sept. 30, is a proven leader with nearly two decades of industry experience. He comes to BioMarin from Amgen, Inc., where he most recently served as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs, Rare Disease. Dr. Friberg brings a wealth of experience in clinical development and lifecycle management to the role. During his 18 years at Amgen, he has been responsible for advancing multiple medicines from investigational new drug application filing through late-stage development. In addition, he served as head of Global Development for the company’s hematology/oncology and bone portfolios. At BioMarin, he will assume responsibility for the company’s R&D organization, including discovery research, preclinical, translational and clinical programs, as well as global regulatory and medical affairs. Dr. Friberg holds an M.D. from New York Medical College. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and his fellowship in hematology and oncology at The University of Chicago Medical Center. Prior to Amgen, he served on the faculty of the University of Chicago.

Dr. Sabry, whose appointment is effective Oct. 7, is one of the biopharmaceutical industry’s top business development executives, having led 1,200 transactions over his career. He joins BioMarin from Roche and Genentech, where he spent 14 years, serving most recently as Executive Vice President and Global Head of Roche Partnering. He brings decades of expertise in identifying innovation at all stages of development, from preclinical to commercialized products, focusing on novel targets and approaches to managing serious medical conditions. During his tenure at Roche and Genentech, Dr. Sabry identified, executed and managed transactions that bolstered the pipelines of both organizations. Earlier in his career, he was President and CEO of Arete Therapeutics, as well as Chairman of the Board of Directors, and served as CEO of Cytokinetics, a company he co-founded. Dr. Sabry holds an M.D. from Queen’s University and a Ph.D. in Neuroscience from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and he held faculty positions at UCSF and Harvard Medical School.

“We are pleased to welcome Greg and James to BioMarin. Greg is a world-class scientist and innovative thinker. He brings to the role deep experience in successfully advancing product candidates through the development process and to market. His proven record in drug development, outstanding leadership skills and expertise as a clinician make him the ideal person for this role,” said Alexander Hardy, President and Chief Executive Officer. “James is recognized as one of the industry’s most astute dealmakers. His scientific acumen and industry knowledge, built over decades as an entrepreneur and executive, are unparalleled. James will spend time getting to know the company and the role business development can play by identifying important and appropriately sized transactions that support our already strong outlook.”

Dr. Fuchs is retiring after 15 years at BioMarin, during which he led the development of five new medicines for lysosomal storage disorders, phenylketonuria, achondroplasia and hemophilia A through clinical trials and on to the market. During his tenure, Dr. Fuchs has built an industry-leading R&D organization, with expertise leveraging a deep understanding of genetics to create breakthrough treatments. He has overseen the advancement of medicines that target the underlying cause of a disease with the goal of having a profound impact for patients. Dr. Fuchs will remain at BioMarin in an advisory capacity through March 3, 2025.

“On behalf of all of us at BioMarin, I’d like to offer my deepest thanks to Hank, who for a decade and a half has steered BioMarin’s R&D organization with a great scientific mind and a big heart, building the organization into the leading scientific operation that it is today,” said Mr. Hardy. “More than half of our marketed products were approved under Hank’s leadership. He has had a profound impact not only on BioMarin, but on the lives of thousands of patients around the world.”

“What has kept me here all these years is the incredible opportunity to bring transformative medicines to patients who are counting on us, and work with colleagues who share the same passion to make a difference in the lives of others,” said Dr. Fuchs. “I am thrilled to hand the reins to Greg. With Greg and James in these scientific leadership positions, I believe BioMarin is set up to continue to deliver breakthroughs for people with serious medical conditions.”

BioMarin also announced that Brinda Balakrishnan, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Corporate Strategy and Business Development Officer, has decided to leave the company, effective Oct. 1. During her more than eight years at BioMarin, Dr. Balakrishnan led deals that added nearly 20 assets to the company’s portfolio and divested certain pipeline programs.

“I am proud to have played a role in setting BioMarin up for greater future success,” said Dr. Balakrishnan. “I am grateful to have worked alongside colleagues who share my passion and urgency to deliver impactful medicines for patients.”

“Brinda is a highly strategic thinker, who brought to BioMarin vision, creativity and expertise as a physician scientist,” said Mr. Hardy. “Her scientific depth and understanding of the industry have been critical in ensuring that BioMarin is well-positioned for the future. We are grateful to Brinda for her many contributions to BioMarin – and to the patients we serve.”

Founded in 1997, BioMarin is a global biotechnology company dedicated to transforming lives through genetic discovery. The company develops and commercializes targeted therapies that address the root cause of the genetic conditions. BioMarin’s unparalleled research and development capabilities have resulted in eight transformational commercial therapies for patients with rare genetic disorders. The company’s distinctive approach to drug discovery has produced a diverse pipeline of commercial, clinical, and pre-clinical candidates that address a significant unmet medical need, have well-understood biology, and provide an opportunity to be first-to-market or offer a substantial benefit over existing treatment options. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com.

