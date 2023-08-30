BioAI Announces Appointment of Dr. J. Carl Barrett to the Scientific Advisory Board

Translational oncology expert joins BioAI as latest addition to growing scientific advisory board MANCHESTER, N.H., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioAI Health, a leader in AI-powered precision medicine, today announced the appointment of Dr. J. Carl Barrett, PhD to its Scientific Advisory Board. Barrett is a world leading expert in oncology translational sciences with extensive experience in clinical biomarker development, systems biology, and drug development. He previously served as Vice President of Oncology Translational Medicine at AstraZeneca where over the past 12 years he led a global team of 250 scientists supporting drug development. “We are delighted to welcome Carl to our advisory board and to leverage his expertise to transform precision medicine by developing novel AI-powered tests for patient screening in clinical trials” said Thomas Colarusso, CEO at BioAI. “I am very impressed with the BioAI team, the multimodal AI PredictX platform and the predictive clinical biomarker applications that BioAI has created in Oncology. BioAI has made remarkable progress in applying causal AI together with spatial transcriptomics data to identify novel predictive gene signatures in Lung Cancer. This approach has enormous potential for developing new therapies and diagnostics that improve patient care,” said Barrett. Prior to AstraZeneca, he served as VP and Global Head of Biomarkers and Imaging at Novartis and he was the Founding Director for the Center of Cancer Research at the National Institute for Health, leading over 3,000 scientists in cancer research. Barrett comes with outstanding domain experience in all stages of drug development, including the application of cutting-edge technologies for translational oncology, clinical biomarkers, clinical trials, and companion diagnostics. He has successfully established an ecosystem of strategic alliances across the globe with leading academic cancer centers, clinical labs, biopharma, diagnostics companies, and government research organizations. BioAI Health is a leading provider of multimodal AI for digital health in precision medicine. We partner with leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, clinical laboratories, and academic cancer centers around the world to develop novel predictive tests that can help improve patient treatment decisions and outcomes. Learn more at bioaihealth.com. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bioai-announces-appointment-of-dr-j-carl-barrett-to-the-scientific-advisory-board-301912723.html SOURCE BioAI Health