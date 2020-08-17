BioAgilytix Labs Launches COVIDence™ Program for COVID-19 Workforce Testing with Support from BRIO Systems

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- BioAgilytix Labs, a premier global bioanalytical laboratory with a specialized diagnostic testing division, has announced the launch of COVIDence™, a complete COVID-19 workforce testing service supporting employers across the U.S. in their efforts to mitigate COVID-19 exposure and spread within their workforces. The company has engaged BRIO Systems, an innovative technology company with a robust platform built to broaden access to COVID-19 testing, to provide the technology and logistics infrastructure that powers the COVIDence testing program. Together, they offer employers a one-stop solution to rapidly deploy and easily manage employee testing, backed by reliable testing and results that can be used to effectively guide COVID-19-related risk mitigation strategies.

COVIDence handles all aspects related to the logistics and execution of COVID-19 workforce testing for the employer. BioAgilytix and BRIO provide advisement and oversight throughout the process and on an ongoing basis to ensure program delivery is tailored to each organization’s unique business requirements, workplace dynamics, and state-specific regulations. Once testing is ordered, sample collection kits are delivered or qualified health professionals are deployed to the employer’s location to collect samples on-site. Pre-labeled, postage paid mailers are provided to the employer to easily ship collected samples to BioAgilytix’s lab. BioAgilytix is able to perform viral and antibody testing using the FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA)-approved, PCR-based TaqPath™ COVID-19 test to identify active COVID-19 infection and the Roche cobas Elecsys® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 serology test to identify individuals who have developed antibodies from past exposure to COVID-19. Test results are made available within 24 to 48 hours of sample receipt via BRIO’s HIPAA-compliant online portal, which allows for a 100% digital workflow to further minimize operational burden.

“COVID-19 has impacted millions of businesses, and as a diagnostic testing lab with a 20-year history supporting infectious disease diagnostics, we are in a unique position to be part of the solution,” said David Osband, Director of Diagnostics Business Development at BioAgilytix. “Working with BRIO, we have been able to get a complete, best-in-class testing program to market swiftly to support businesses working through the pandemic. We’re proud to provide high-quality testing that yields reliable results employers can count on to make critical decisions during this uncertain time. That is really what we are delivering with COVIDence: the confidence of having organized, actionable data on COVID-19 exposure. With it, employers can immediately address known positives, proactively prevent spread, and keep teams safe at work.”

“BioAgilytix is a leader in diagnostic testing with an impressive track record of providing accurate and trusted results, and we are excited to partner with them on expanding COVID-19 testing access through employers,” said Brett Maloley, Head of Sales at BRIO. “COVIDence, powered by BRIO’s robust technology platform, provides an all-encompassing solution to help employers keep their business on track while keeping employees safe.”

For more information on the COVIDence program, visit www.getcovidence.com.

About BioAgilytix Labs

BioAgilytix is a leading bioanalytical testing laboratory specializing in large molecule bioanalysis. With laboratory locations in North Carolina’s Research Triangle area, the Cambridge area of Massachusetts, and Hamburg, Germany, BioAgilytix provides PK, immunogenicity, biomarkers, and cell-based assay services supporting the development and release testing of biologics across a number of industries and disease states. BioAgilytix offers assay development, validation, and sample analysis under non-GLP, GLP, and GCP, as well as GMP quality control testing (i.e. product release testing, stability testing, etc.). BioAgilytix also offers diagnostic testing services at its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited Boston laboratory.

BioAgilytix’s team of highly experienced scientific and QA professionals ensures high-quality science, data integrity, and regulatory compliance through all phases of clinical development, and is a trusted partner to many of the top global pharmaceutical and biotech companies. For more information, visit www.bioagilytix.com.

About BRIO Systems

BRIO Systems offers a complete COVID-19 testing system to help employers keep teams safe and businesses on track. The platform encompasses access to lab-backed PCR and antibody testing, full logistics to guide employers through the testing process, comprehensive medical oversight, and secure digital results communication within three days of test collection. The company is based in Boston, MA. Learn more at https://www.getbrio.com.

