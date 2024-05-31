BIO-TECHNE TO PRESENT AT UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES - May 31, 2024

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that Kim Kelderman, President and Chief Executive Officer will present at the following investor conferences.
MINNEAPOLIS, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that Kim Kelderman, President and Chief Executive Officer will present at the following investor conferences:
William Blair 44th Annual Growth Conference
Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
A live webcast of the presentations can be accessed via the IR Calendar page of Bio-Techne’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.bio-techne.com/ir-calendar.
