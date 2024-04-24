SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Bicycle Therapeutics Announces Two Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

April 24, 2024 | 
2 min read

Bicycle Therapeutics plc announced the acceptance of two abstracts for poster presentation at the 2024 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, taking place May 31-June 4 in Chicago.

CAMBRIDGE, England & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle®) technology, today announced the acceptance of two abstracts for poster presentation at the 2024 American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place May 31-June 4 in Chicago.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Breaking from the paradigm of antibody-drug conjugates: Evaluation of clinical pharmacokinetics and safety of Bicycle Toxin Conjugates (BTCs)
Poster Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics – Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology
Date and Time: Saturday, June 1, at 9 a.m. CT
Abstract Number: 3088
Speaker/Lead Author: Justin Bader, Pharm.D., MBA, Bicycle Therapeutics

Title: A phase 2/3 study of Bicycle Toxin Conjugate BT8009 targeting Nectin-4 in patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (la/mUC): Duravelo-2
Poster Session Title: Genitourinary Cancer – Kidney and Bladder
Date and Time: Sunday, June 2, at 9 a.m. CT
Abstract Number: TPS4619
Speaker/Lead Author: Yohann Loriot, M.D., Ph.D., Institut de Cancérologie Gustave Roussy, Université Paris-Saclay

The posters will be made available in the Publications section of bicycletherapeutics.com following the presentations.

About Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycle® molecules, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle molecules are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycle molecules attractive candidates for drug development. The company is evaluating BT8009, a Bicycle® Toxin Conjugate (BTC®) targeting Nectin-4, a well-validated tumor antigen; BT5528, a BTC targeting EphA2, a historically undruggable target; and BT7480, a Bicycle Tumor-Targeted Immune Cell Agonist® (Bicycle TICA®) targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137, in company-sponsored clinical trials. Additionally, the company is developing Bicycle® Radio Conjugates (BRC™) for radiopharmaceutical use and, through various partnerships, is exploring the use of Bicycle® technology to develop therapies for diseases beyond oncology.

Bicycle Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit bicycletherapeutics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240424600120/en/

Contacts

Investors:
Stephanie Yao
SVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
ir@bicycletx.com
857-523-8544

Media:
Argot Partners
Deborah Elson
media@bicycletx.com
212-600-1902

Source: Bicycle Therapeutics plc

Events Europe Radiopharmaceuticals
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Exterior view of the headquarters of the
FDA
Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent Snags First Biologic Approval in COPD
September 27, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Tumor microenvironment concept with cancer cells, T-Cells, nanoparticles, cancer associated fibroblast layer of tumor microenvironment normal cells, molecules, and blood vessels 3d rendering
Cancer
ADCs, Bispecifics and Radiopharma Take Center Stage at ESMO24
September 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Corporate headquarters of Novo Nordisk. A pharmaceutical company headquartered in Denmark. Copenhagen, Denmark - august 12, 2023.
Regulatory
Novo Secures EU Panel’s Backing for Cardiovascular Use of Wegovy
September 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: AstraZeneca building in Gothenburg/iStoc
Bladder cancer
AstraZeneca’s Perioperative Imfinzi ‘Significantly Extends Survival’ in Type of Bladder Cancer
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac