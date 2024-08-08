SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Belite Bio to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

August 8, 2024 
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLTE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, today announced that Dr. Nathan Mata, Chief Scientific Officer of Belite Bio, will present a corporate update at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at 7:00 am ET under the “Events” tab on the investor relations section of the Belite Bio website at: https://investors.belitebio.com/presentations-events/events. The replay will be archived for 90 days following the presentation date.

About Belite Bio
Belite Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, such as Stargardt Disease type 1 (STGD1) and Geographic Atrophy (GA) in advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), in addition to specific metabolic diseases. Belite’s lead candidate, Tinlarebant, an oral therapy intended to reduce the accumulation of toxins in the eye, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 study (DRAGON) and a Phase 2/3 study (DRAGON II) in adolescent STGD1 subjects and a Phase 3 study (PHOENIX) in subjects with GA. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook or visit us at www.belitebio.com.

Media Relations Contact:
Jennifer Wu
ir@belitebio.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Julie Fallon
belite@argotpartners.com

