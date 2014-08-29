SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Baxter International, Inc. Says Headquarters Will Stay In Illinois, Stays Mum On Boston Plans

August 29, 2014 | 
1 min read

Baxter (NYSE:BAX) yesterday sought to quell rumors that it’s planning to move its headquarters to Boston, saying it will maintain its home base in Deerfield, Ill., even after the spinout of its pharmaceuticals business.

Speculation on the potential move was prompted yesterday by a Boston Business Journal report that Massachusetts officials were working on a secret plan dubbed “Project Tiger” to lure Baxter to the Bay State. Sign up to get our free newsletters delivered straight to your inbox

Baxter was said to be looking for 150,000 to 200,000 square feet in Cambridge, hoping to tap into the area’s confluence of major universities and a thriving life sciences cluster, anonymous sources told the newspaper.

Real estate Illinois
