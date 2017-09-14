Bavarian Nordic To Host Capital Markets Day In New York City

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, September 14, 2017 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) will host a capital markets day for institutional investors and equity analysts on Thursday, September 21, 2017 in New York City.

At this half-day event, the management of Bavarian Nordic will provide an update on the company’s business and future plans and opportunities. Additional speakers include Dr. James Gulley and Dr. Ravi A. Madan from the National Cancer Institute and Dr. Douglas McNeel, Associate Professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, who will focus on the Company’s oncology programs and the role of vaccines in the oncology field.

The capital markets day will take place at Le Parker Meridien Hotel, 119 West 56th Street, New York City from 08:15 AM EDT to 12:30 PM EDT. Following the presentations, participants are invited to attend a lunch hosted by Bavarian Nordic.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases, based on the Company’s live virus vaccine platform. Through long-standing collaborations, including a collaboration with the U.S. government, Bavarian Nordic has developed a portfolio of vaccines for infectious diseases, including the non-replicating smallpox vaccine, IMVAMUNE®, which is stockpiled for emergency use by the United States and other governments. The vaccine is approved in the European Union (under the trade name IMVANEX®) and in Canada. Bavarian Nordic and its strategic partner Janssen are developing an Ebola vaccine regimen, and therapeutic vaccines for HPV, HBV and HIV. Additionally, in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute, Bavarian Nordic has developed a portfolio of active cancer immunotherapies, including PROSTVAC®, which is currently in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer. The company has partnered with Bristol-Myers Squibb for the potential commercialization of PROSTVAC. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com or follow us on Twitter @bavariannordic.

