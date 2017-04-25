Bavarian Nordic - Report On The Results Of The Annual General Meeting, Held April 25, 2017

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 25, 2017 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) today held the Annual General Meeting with the results as follows:

The Annual Report for 2016 was adopted. The Board of Directors’ proposal to transfer the Company’s result to next year was also adopted.



The General Meeting adopted a resolution to discharge the Board of Directors and the Board of Management from their obligations.



The proposal to increase and extend the Board of Directors’ authorization to increase the share capital of the Company was adopted.



The proposed revised guidelines for incentive remuneration of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management were approved.



The proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors and the Board Committees for the current financial year by payment of a fixed base fee in cash and grant of restricted stock units was approved.



The proposal to amend Article 17(1) of the Articles of Association in order that the Company is managed by a Board of Directors of not less than four nor more than seven members was adopted.



The proposal to authorize the Board of Directors on behalf of the Company to repurchase own shares in the Company was adopted.



Gerard van Odijk, Anders Gersel Pedersen, Claus Bræstrup, Erik G. Hansen, Peter Kürstein and Frank Verwiel were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Furthermore, Elizabeth McKee Anderson was elected to the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors constituted itself with Gerard van Odijk as Chairman and Anders Gersel Pedersen as Deputy Chairman.



Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditors.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases, based on the Company’s live virus vaccine platform. Through long-standing collaborations, including a collaboration with the U.S. government, Bavarian Nordic has developed a portfolio of vaccines for infectious diseases, including the non-replicating smallpox vaccine, IMVAMUNE®, which is stockpiled for emergency use by the United States and other governments. The vaccine is approved in the European Union (under the trade name IMVANEX®) and in Canada. Bavarian Nordic and its partner Janssen are developing an Ebola vaccine regimen, which has been fast-tracked, with the backing of worldwide health authorities, and a vaccine for the prevention and treatment of HPV. Additionally, in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute, Bavarian Nordic has developed a portfolio of active cancer immunotherapies, including PROSTVAC®, which is currently in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer. The company has partnered with Bristol-Myers Squibb for the potential commercialization of PROSTVAC. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com or follow us on Twitter @bavariannordic.

