Bavarian Nordic Receives Order From The Canadian Government To Supply IMVAMUNE® Smallpox Vaccine





KVISTGAARD, Denmark, Aug. 26, 2014 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX:BAVA) (OTC:BVNRY) announced today that it has signed two contracts with the Canadian authorities for the delivery of a total of 65,700 doses of IMVAMUNE smallpox vaccine. The vaccines will be delivered in 2014 and 2015. This will bring the current number of delivered doses of IMVAMUNE to Canada above 100,000 doses.

Following a public tender, the Public Health Agency of Canada has awarded Bavarian Nordic a contract to deliver 45,700 doses of IMVAMUNE with the option to deliver an additional 314,300 doses. This contract represents the first commercial contract awarded by the Canadian authorities to Bavarian Nordic after receiving approval of IMVAMUNE by Health Canada in 2013.

Secondly, the Canadian Department of National Defence, through exercise of an option under an ongoing contract, has ordered 20,000 doses of IMVAMUNE smallpox vaccine to replace the current stockpile for the Canadian Armed Forces. This contract was awarded in 2008 with initial deliveries of 20,000 doses in 2009, followed by a replacement order in 2012. Under this contract, an option of an additional 140,000 doses remains.

Paul Chaplin, President & CEO of Bavarian Nordic said: “Having supplied our smallpox vaccine for the armed forces since 2008, we are pleased to continue our collaboration with the Canadian defense to address their biological preparedness. We are also pleased to supply the first commercial quantities of IMVAMUNE to the Public Health Agency of Canada following the approval in 2013 of IMVAMUNE for use in a public health emergency in individuals who are contraindicated to replicating smallpox vaccines.”

The contracts do not affect the Company’s financial guidance for 2014.

About IMVAMUNE Smallpox Vaccine

IMVAMUNE is being developed as a safer smallpox vaccine for individuals who should not receive traditional replicating vaccines, such as people with atopic dermatitis (AD) and HIV. IMVAMUNE is the Company’s most advanced clinical program based on MVA-BN(r) - a robust and adaptable vaccine platform suitable for addressing a wide variety of infectious diseases and cancer. Studies comprising more than 7,400 subjects, including people diagnosed with AD or infected with HIV, suggest that IMVAMUNE has a favorable safety profile. In 2013, the vaccine was approved in Canada under the trade name IMVAMUNE and in the European Union under the trade name IMVANEX(r).

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is an international biotechnology company developing and manufacturing novel cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. Lead product candidates are PROSTVAC(r), an immunotherapy product candidate for advanced prostate cancer that is the subject of an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial, and IMVAMUNE, a non-replicating smallpox vaccine candidate in Phase 3 development, which is being developed and supplied for emergency use to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile under a contract with the U.S. Government. The vaccine is approved in Canada under the trade name IMVAMUNE and in the European Union under the trade name IMVANEX.

Bavarian Nordic’s shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen under the symbol BAVA (Reuters: BAVA.CO, Bloomberg: BAVA.DC). The company has a sponsored Level 1 ADR program listed in the US (OTC) under the symbol BVNRY.

For more information, visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Rolf Sass Soerensen, Vice President Investor Relations (EU). Phone +45 61 77 47 43

Seth Lewis, Vice President Investor Relations (US). Phone + 1 978-298-5654

Hey, check out all the engineering jobs. Post your resume today!