Bavarian Nordic Receives 440,000 Dose Contract to Supply Smallpox and Mpox Vaccines for Undisclosed European Country

The order was anticipated as part of the 2024 guidance and has no impact on the remaining 2024/25 capacity for the Company’s smallpox and mpox vaccine.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, August 21, 2024 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) today announced the award of a contract of 440,000 doses to supply its MVA-BN® smallpox/mpox vaccine to an undisclosed European country.

Paul Chaplin, President & CEO of Bavarian Nordic, said: “Since the last mpox outbreak in 2022/23 Bavarian Nordic has established a strong strategic partnership with a number of authorities that have recognized the need to improve their preparedness against smallpox and mpox. Importantly, the latest order was planned as part of our original guidance for this year, and as such, will not impact the remaining capacity that is available to support governments and organizations to address the current WHO declared Public Health Emergency of International Concern for mpox. Bavarian Nordic can still supply up to 10 million doses of our smallpox and mpox vaccine by the end of next year, with 2 million doses of this capacity available during the remaining part of this year.”

All vaccines under this contract will be delivered in 2024, bringing the total value of secured contracts in the Public Preparedness business close to DKK 3,000 million, representing the upper end of the revenue guidance for this business in 2024. Hence, Bavarian Nordic is now able to confirm its new guidance for the year at the upper end of the range, with aggregated revenue of approximately DKK 5,300 million and EBITDA of approximately DKK 1,350 million. The total revenue of approximately DKK 5,300 million consists of approximately DKK 3,000 million from Public Preparedness, approximately DKK 2,100 million from Travel Health and approximately DKK 200 million from contract work.

About the smallpox/mpox vaccine

MVA-BN or Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Bavarian Nordic (marketed under the brand names JYNNEOS®, IMVANEX® and IMVAMUNE®) is a non-replicating smallpox and mpox vaccine. The vaccine is approved by the FDA, EC, Health Canada, MHRA and Swissmedic and has also obtained emergency use authorization in other territories for use during the mpox outbreak. The vaccine was originally developed in collaboration with the U.S. government to ensure supply of a smallpox vaccine for the entire population, including immunocompromised individuals who are not recommended vaccination with traditional replicating smallpox vaccines.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccine company with a mission to protect and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox and mpox vaccines, supplied to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a strong portfolio of vaccines for travelers and endemic diseases. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com .

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

