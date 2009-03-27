Bavarian Nordic Publishes its Annual Results 2008

KVISTGAARD, Denmark, March 27 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- Today Bavarian Nordic published the company’s Annual Report 2008. The report is available on the company’s website: http://www.bavarian-nordid.com.

Bavarian Nordic’s revenue for the year 2008 was DKK 209 million with a loss before tax of DKK 183 million, which was in line with the Company’s latest guidance. At year-end 2008, net free cash and cash equivalents stood at DKK 796 million. For 2009, Bavarian Nordic expects revenue in the region of DKK 375 million, and a pre-tax loss in the region of DKK 225 million. Revenue will primarily be generated from the delivery of IMVAMUNE(R) to the United States under the RFP-3 contract and billing of the continuation of the RFP-2 contract and contracts for smallpox vaccines already entered with other countries.

For 2009, the Company will make extraordinarily large drawings on cash as a result of increased costs for scaling up production, the continuing build-up of stockpiles of vaccine, preparation of the Phase III study of PROSTVAC(TM) and increased costs of Phase II and the preparation of Phase III studies of IMVAMUNE(R). It is expected that drawings on cash in the current year will be at the level of DKK 400 million. Accordingly, the Company’s net free liquidity is expected to be at the level of DKK 400 million at the end of the year. The expectations regarding the liquidity are based on a dollar exchange rate of approx. 6 DKK/USD. Bavarian Nordic expects to strengthen its net free liquidity in 2010 and in the years ahead via the delivery of already entered IMVAMUNE(R) contracts. Thus, at the end of 2012, Bavarian Nordic’s net free liquidity is expected to be in level with 2008.

Anders Hedegaard, President & CEO of Bavarian Nordic, said: “2008 was a successful year for Bavarian Nordic where all our primary goals were achieved. We implemented a new strategy, and this has already borne fruit. Our increased focus on cancer therapies which through to the partnership with the NCI led to the acquisition of PROSTVAC(TM) has strengthened our pipeline and we feel very optimistic about our cancer vaccines in the future. At the end of the year, we submitted the important safety data for IMVAMUNE(R) to the US health authorities and are now awaiting just one approval in order to initiate the delivery of the 20 million doses under the RFP-3 contract. In 2009 we will have a continued strong focus on fulfilling this contract as well as a strong focus on preparing for the Phase III studies that we expect to initiate with both IMVAMUNE(R) and PROSTVAC(TM) in 2010.”

Strong foundation for future growth and earnings

Despite the financial crisis and an economic slowdown, Bavarian Nordic recorded a positive development in 2008, and has laid a strong foundation for further value creation in 2009 and the years ahead. The expected positive development is based on the following elements:

After concluding the Phase II development of IMVAMUNE(R), Bavarian Nordic held an end-of-Phase-II meeting with the US health authorities (FDA) in the beginning of 2009 in order to discuss the Phase III study design. The meeting was a success and there was an open and highly constructive discussion with the FDA. Based on the meeting, Phase III studies are expected to be initiated in 2010.

The outcome of the meeting has no impact on the delivery of vaccines to the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) under the RFP-3 contract with the US government, which is still expected to be initiated in 2009.

PROSTVAC(TM) - further data presented

In February 2009, the first detailed data on PROSTVAC(TM) were presented at the international cancer congress, 2009 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium in Orlando, Florida.

The data from three different studies once again confirms the excellent safety and efficacy results previously reported, and they support the further investigation of the vaccine in patients suffering from advanced prostate cancer. The data also indicates that PROSTVAC(TM) may be used in a larger patient group.

MVA-BN(R)-HER2 - data from ongoing studies reported. New studies to be initiated.

In February 2009, Bavarian Nordic reported data from its Phase I/II studies with the therapeutic breast cancer vaccine candidate, MVA-BN(R)-HER2. The data showed that the study met its primary endpoint with regards to safety and by showing an immune response.

Oxford BioMedica - patent infringement suit continues

The patent infringement suit that was filed against Oxford BioMedica in 2008 continues. In January 2009, Bavarian Nordic filed a new complaint after that the Judge, for procedural reasons, dismissed the first complaint. If the court eventually should decide to dismiss the suit this decision will bear no influence on the substance of the patent case. It only influences the timing of the start of the infringement case.

Changes in management

Executive Vice President, Commercial Affairs, Nicolai Buhl Andersen has chosen to resign from his position in Bavarian Nordic as of 1 May 2009 to work at Coloplast where he also worked previously. Steen Vangsgaard has been appointed as his successor as from 27 March 2009. Steen Vangsgaard holds an MBA from London Business School. He previously held the position as Vice President Commercial Operations in Actavis A/S.

Bavarian Nordic awards warrants

The Board of Directors in Bavarian Nordic A/S has today decided to award warrants to a member of executive management and employees in the Company and its subsidiaries. The Board decision is made in accordance with the shareholder authorisation for the Board of Directors adopted as Article 5f of the Articles of Association and the Company’s guidelines regarding incentive programs. The award is made by the Board of Directors and exercise is limited by and governed by the Danish Act on Options for Employees (the Stock Option Act/aktieoptionsloven) regarding termination of employment prior to exercise of warrants.

A total of 25,000 warrants are awarded for subscription of up to 25,000 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 at an exercise price of DKK 124 per share. The exercise price has been established on the basis of the average share price (“closing price”) for the Company’s share in a period of 15 business days prior to this day added a 15 % premium. However, the exercise price must at least be equal to the Company’s average exchange-listed price today. In the event that the average exchange-listed price on the Company’s shares today exceeds DKK 124 the exercise price shall be increased accordingly. If this becomes relevant the Company will make a separate announcement to NASDAQ OMX.

The warrants can be exercised wholly or partly in a period of 14 days commencing from the day of publication of the Company’s Annual Report for 2011, from the day of publication of the Company’s Half Yearly Interim Results for 2012, from the day of publication of the Company’s Annual Report for 2012 and in a period of 14 days commencing from the day of publication of the Company’s Half Yearly Interim Results for 2013.

Referring to the Danish Securities Act, Section 28a it is announced that Steen Vangsgaard, who is a member of executive management and obliged to notify the Company of transactions involving Bavarian Nordic securities is awarded 5,000 warrants under the abovementioned award of warrants.

The value of each warrant equals DKK 39 and is calculated on the Black-Scholes model with a risk-free interest rate of 2.5 per cent and on the historical volatility of the shares. The calculation is based on a market value of the share of DKK 103 per share.

The award of warrants will incur consequential amendments to the Articles of Association.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes “forward-looking statements” that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic A/S is a leading industrial biotechnology company developing and producing novel vaccines for the treatment and prevention of life-threatening diseases with a large unmet medical need. The company’s business strategy is focused in three areas: biodefence, cancer and infectious diseases. Bavarian Nordic’s proprietary and patented technology MVA-BN(R) is one of the world’s safest, multivalent vaccine vectors. Bavarian Nordic has ongoing contracts with the US government for the late-stage development and procurement of the company’s third-generation smallpox vaccine, IMVAMUNE(R).

Bavarian Nordic is listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen under the symbol BAVA.

For more information please visit http://www.bavarian-nordic.com

CONTACT: Contact (media only): Anders Hedegaard, President & CEO, Bavarian

Nordic, +45-23-20-30-64