KVISTGARD, Denmark, June 15, 2011 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bavarian Nordic A/S (Copenhagen:BAVA) today announced that it has signed a contract with the Danish Defence for the delivery of the company’s third generation smallpox vaccine, IMVAMUNE(R). Furthermore, Bavarian Nordic has signed a contract with another European NATO country for the delivery of IMVAMUNE(R).