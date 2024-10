KVISTGAARD, Denmark, May 24, 2010 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bavarian Nordic A/S (Copenhagen:BAVA) announced that it will hold an investor and analyst briefing in conjunction with the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Central Time on Saturday, June 5, 2010, at the Hotel W Chicago City Center in Chicago, IL.