Bausch Health Announces 2024 Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program Winners

For Fifth Consecutive Year, 10 Students with Gastrointestinal Disease Will Each Receive a $10,000 Scholarship

LAVAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology (GI) business, Salix Pharmaceuticals (“Salix”), today announced the recipients of its 2024 Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program. For the fifth year, Bausch Health is proud to award 10 deserving students living with a GI disease $10,000 each to further their higher education.

“Bausch Health is proud of the number of applications we received in our fifth year of the program - a true testament to the unrelenting strength of the GI community,” said Aimee Lenar, Executive Vice President, US Pharma, Bausch Health. “We know it can be difficult to juggle higher education with GI challenges, so we remain dedicated to providing financial assistance to students who have not allowed their disease to stand in the way of their academic achievements.”

The 2024 awardees were selected from more than 275 applications. As part of the process, applicants were required to submit essays describing how their GI condition has impacted their educational journey, as well as explore the role their health care provider(s) played in helping them reach both their personal and educational goals. All scholarship applications were reviewed by an independent panel of judges.

The program recognizes students across a wide range of educational pursuits, with scholarships in four categories, including the Undergraduate Scholar Awards, for those pursuing undergraduate degrees; the Graduate Scholar Awards, for those pursuing graduate degrees; the Single Parent’s Scholar Award, for students who are single parents; and the Working Parent’s Scholar Award, for parents pursuing undergraduate, vocational/technical, or graduate degrees.

“Receiving this scholarship has been a tremendous honor. I feel proud to live in a world where I am able to achieve great things even with this condition,” said Milo Eaton, a scholarship recipient. “I’d like to thank Bausch Health for helping me pursue my dreams.”

The 2024 Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program recipients are:

Undergraduate Scholar Awards Abigail Singer - University of Michigan Milo Eaton - Emerson College Divya Mehrish - Stanford University Sophia Zar - University of Pittsburgh

Graduate Scholar Awards Rohit Aita - University of Pittsburgh Kendall Ciesemier - Harvard Divinity School Aisha Young - Emory University Kyle Weil - Harvard Business School

Single Parent’s Scholar Award Kourtney Moon - Austin Community College

Working Parent’s Scholar Award Jasmine Castigliano - Antioch University Seattle



To learn more about the Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program, visit www.salix.com/scholarship or visit www.bauschhealth.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people’s lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health through our approximately 90% ownership of Bausch + Lomb Corporation. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Salix

Salix Pharmaceuticals is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical businesses in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. For more than 30 years, Salix has licensed, developed and marketed innovative products to improve patients’ lives and arm health care providers with life-changing solutions for many chronic and debilitating conditions. Salix currently markets its product line to U.S. health care providers through an expanded sales force that focuses on gastroenterology, hepatology, pain specialists and primary care. Salix is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

