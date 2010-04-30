Battelle Wins $7.9 Million Contract to Provide Decontamination Technology Support for the US Army

COLUMBUS, OH--(Marketwire - April 30, 2010) -

Highlighted Links Battelle

Battelle will provide laboratory testing, engineering services and field testing of hazardous materials decontamination technologies under a new $7.9 million contract for a program called HaMMER (Hazard Mitigation, Material and Equipment Restoration).

Battelle is one of 10 contractors designated to bid on providing support for specific military and homeland security research contracts at Edgewood with a total value of about $485 million. The agreement, which replaces previous separate engineering and research agreements, began in January and runs through 2015. Battelle has supported research at Edgewood since 1987.

Battelle has been designated to help provide engineering and research support for various chemical, biological and radiological homeland defense research under the agreement with the U.S. Army Research, Development and Engineering Command.

Battelle will help develop and test chemical, biological and radiological detectors, protective clothing, masks, gloves, decontaminants, shelters and other items at the Edgewood Chemical Biological Center in Maryland. Edgewood is part of the Aberdeen Proving Ground. The research will be for both military and civilian homeland security needs.

“For years, Battelle has been intimately involved in developing detection and protection for the military and for Homeland Security. We’re good at developing and integrating complex systems and these fortes should prove very beneficial,” said John E. Schulz, Project Manager for Battelle’s systems integration service product line.

As the world’s largest independent research and development organization, Battelle provides innovative solutions to the world’s most pressing needs through its four global businesses: Laboratory Management, National Security, Energy Technology, and Health and Life Sciences. It advances scientific discovery and application by conducting $5.6 billion in global R&D annually through contract research, laboratory management and technology commercialization. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Battelle oversees 20,400 employees in more than 130 locations worldwide, including seven national laboratories which Battelle manages or co-manages for the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and a nuclear energy lab in the United Kingdom.