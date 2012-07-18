Battelle Wins $102 Million National Institute of Allergy And Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Biodefense Research Contract

COLUMBUS, OH--(Marketwire - July 18, 2012) -

Battelle has won a single-source award from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ National Institutes of Health for evaluation and testing services for vaccines and other biologics for infectious diseases. The work, worth as much as $102.5 million for 10 years, will be conducted at Battelle’s biosafety level 3 laboratories and new toxicology research facility in West Jefferson, Ohio.

The award will support the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Division of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (DMID) in development of medical countermeasures against infectious diseases, including vaccines and biologics directed against emerging and biodefense pathogens.

“This contract is exactly the type of work we are built for at Battelle,” said Barbara Kunz, President of Battelle’s Health and Life Sciences Global Business. “It spans several areas of expertise and supports the government clients that we hold in high regard.”

The effort provides for a diverse suite of preclinical, nonclinical and clinical testing on an as-needed basis to obtain critical data that will contribute to an eventual decision by the Food and Drug Administration about the product’s safety and efficacy.

The contract will evaluate the efficacy, immunogenicity, and safety of vaccines and analyze samples from clinical trials. These services are intended to help a wide variety of investigators obtain critical data needed to acquire additional funding, gain prospective partnerships, fulfill regulatory requirements, and complete studies needed to apply for an IND and enter Phase I/II/III clinical trials.

