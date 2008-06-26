Battelle Selects Xie to Develop Biomarker Services

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 25 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Battelle is strengthening its customer-focused biomarker services portfolio to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and government clients, and Kevin Xie will lead those efforts as Battelle’s Vice President of Biomarker Services.

Battelle offers a suite of biomarker services, including biomarker discovery, qualification, and validation services to help our clients better define molecular mechanisms of diseases, toxicity, and therapeutic responses.

Xie brings an impressive background to Battelle. He has expertise in pharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostics spanning a number of therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology and infectious diseases.

He has been the director and head of global business development of specialty pharmaceuticals at Boehringer Ingelheim Corp. for the last two years. For four years prior to that, Xie was the director and head of global business development for diabetes care for Bayer Healthcare. At Vertex Pharmaceuticals from 2000-02, he was the director of licensing and business development. For the three years prior to that, Xie was the director of business development and strategic planning at Baxter Healthcare.

Xie earned a Ph.D. in molecular biology at Yale University as well as an MBA in finance and strategy. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Fudan University in Shanghai, China.

“We are pleased to hire Kevin not only because we believe he is a quality person but because his diverse background made him the perfect candidate for the job,” said Barbara Kunz, President of Battelle’s Health and Life Sciences Global Business. “The mix of business, biology, and pharmacological work in his career will make him successful here.”

Battelle’s Global Health and Life Sciences Global Business delivers a comprehensive set of R&D services to solve complex challenges for government health agencies and medical device, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical firms. Including its national laboratories, Battelle oversees over $200 million annually in health and life sciences research and development contributing to advances in medical devices, pharmaceuticals, public health, and next-generation diagnostics and therapeutics.

