Battelle’s $200 Million Investment in Central Ohio Nearly Complete

WEST JEFFERSON, OH--(Marketwire - September 15, 2011) -

Battelle will announce today the opening of the centerpiece of its nearly $200 million investment in Central Ohio -- the new Center for Life Sciences Research (CLSR).

At an event to be attended by Gov. John Kasich and other leaders in the region, Battelle President and CEO Jeff Wadsworth and Barbara Kunz, President of Battelle’s Health and Life Sciences Global Business, will unveil the new 220,000-square-foot research facility, which will create an additional 150 high-tech jobs for scientists and technicians.

Since 2009, Battelle has modernized offices, upgraded equipment and constructed new facilities in Columbus, Dublin and West Jefferson. In addition to the new CLSR, Battelle is putting the final touches on several projects at its Columbus headquarters campus. These investments have resulted in 567 construction jobs and 608 additional jobs in the local economy during the project. The total economic impact is estimated at $472.9 million.

“These investments represent our commitment to Central Ohio, while enhancing our scientific and technological capabilities to enable Battelle to further address the world’s most pressing problems in the areas of health and life science, national security, and energy and the environment,” Wadsworth said.

In addition to the construction of the new CLSR, Battelle has:

Modernized and renovated offices and laboratories at its global headquarters on King Avenue in Columbus.

Created a new early education and day care center on the western edge of the Columbus campus for staff and nearby community residents who have children.

Invested in its armor assembly facility in West Columbus.

Expanded its light manufacturing facility in Dublin.

The new Center for Life Sciences Research will better enable Battelle’s scientists and technicians to perform cutting-edge scientific research in the areas of public health, commercial healthcare and environmental services. It also will serve as the site for necessary support functions such as electronic environmental monitoring and control systems, telemetry and Laboratory Information Management System computer systems, test-article storage and other features.

“Battelle’s Center for Life Sciences Research provides the opportunity to advance leading-edge science and deliver innovative solutions to save and improve lives,” Kunz said.

As the world’s largest independent research and development organization, Battelle provides innovative solutions to the world’s most pressing needs through its four global businesses: Health and Life Sciences; Laboratory Management; National Security; and Energy, Environment and Material Sciences. It advances scientific discovery and application by conducting $6.5 billion in global R&D annually through contract research, laboratory management and technology commercialization. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Battelle oversees 22,000 employees in more than 130 locations worldwide, including seven national laboratories which Battelle manages or co-manages for the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and a nuclear energy lab in the United Kingdom.

Battelle also is one of the nation’s leading charitable trusts focusing on societal and economic impact and actively supporting and promoting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.