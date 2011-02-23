Battelle Human Centric Design Group Breaks Traditional Molds of Technology Development

COLUMBUS, OH--(Marketwire - February 22, 2011) -





Battelle’s

When developing new medical products, assumptions can be made about who will use the product and how, leading to design flaws that cause the project to fail.

Battelle’s HCD team uses a combination of art and science to gather information from end users in the early stages of a development activity.

HCD uses the process of discovery-insight-concept development to ensure users’ needs are integrated from the inception of an idea, and help inform decisions throughout the entire development activity. This leads to a faster, more efficient and economical approach to medical product development.

HCD is a reflection of Battelle’s unique integrated approach to contract research and development in which a wide range of scientific and technological disciplines work together to help advance human health.

Approved quote:

“We go into every new project with absolutely no assumptions,” said Reade Harpham, manager of Battelle’s Human Centric Design Team. “Coming up with innovative solutions is easy for a company like Battelle... it’s knowing how to ask the right questions that sets us apart... we find the right questions by immersing ourselves in the lives of the end users. We know it isn’t just a piece of technology we’re developing -- it is a way to improve people’s lives... designing with empathy for the end users enables our technologies to live up to their full potential.”

