Battelle Donates $1 Million to Support Three Central Ohio Organizations Providing Essential, High-Demand Services During Coronavirus Pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- As part of its mission to make positive impacts in the city it’s called home for 90 years,Battelle announced it is donating a total of $1 million to three central Ohio organizations to provide increased emergency support because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is well known that, in normal times, most of Battelle’s philanthropic efforts center around STEM education initiatives,” explained Lou Von Thaer, President and CEO of Battelle. “Given the impact that the pandemic is having on the health and well-being of our community, we turned to three trusted partners to understand the challenges they and their clients are facing so that Battelle could offer targeted support.”

YMCA of Central Ohio | $500,000

Since the beginning of this crisis, the YMCA has worked to expand emergency shelter access to over 200 people, stand up pandemic childcare sites and services for first responders and launched a virtual phone health and wellness program. This gift will support these emergency efforts and the staff to serve the needs of our community. “Battelle is a pillar of the Columbus community as evidenced by their groundbreaking research and development in response to the COVID-19 crisis,” said President and CEO of YMCA of Central Ohio Tony Collins. “The YMCA of Central Ohio is grateful for Battelle’s commitment to our community, city and state. We are also incredibly grateful for Battelle’s generous philanthropic support of the YMCA so we can provide essential human services support to our community during this time of crisis.”

Community Shelter Board | $250,000

Battelle’s gift for homeless prevention programming will provide a safety net for those who may miss rent or house payments. “You can’t stay home if you don’t have a home,” said Michelle Heritage, executive director of Community Shelter Board. “With incredible partners like Battelle by our side, we are fighting to save the lives of those most vulnerable in our community.”

CSB is the collective impact organization driving strategy, accountability, collaboration, and resources to achieve the best outcomes for people facing homelessness in Columbus and Franklin County.

LifeCare Alliance (Meals on Wheels) | $250,000

Serving five central Ohio counties and delivering meals 365 days a year, LifeCare Alliance is one of the largest Meals-on-Wheels providers in the country, and the only provider that offers a daily delivery. This gift will support 75,000 meals purchased, packaged and delivered to seniors in need during the pandemic. “Battelle has been an incredible supporter of LifeCare Alliance since its founding, through funding support, volunteering, and Board members,” said Chuck Gehring, executive director of LifeCare Alliance. “This support comes at a critical time, when the need for our Meals-on-Wheels has never been higher.”

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

