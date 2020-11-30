Battelle and NEON to Highlight Research Infrastructure and Partnerships at the 2020 American Geophysical Union Fall Meeting

Nov. 30, 2020 18:56 UTC

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The 2020 American Geophysical Union Fall Meeting will include a feature presentation from Battelle Chief Scientist Mike Kuhlman, National Ecological Observatory Network (NEON) Chief Scientist and Observatory Director Paula Mabee, Battelle Senior Project Manager Tom Hutchings, and Systems Integration Specialist Nicolas Romano.

Their presentation will review several Battelle research infrastructure projects and partnerships. The main focus is on case studies involving collecting Arctic data; launching a stratospheric research balloon; and how NEON data is driving novel research in the areas of earth science and STEM education, and highlighting what Battelle now makes possible. The presentation will air Dec. 10 from 10:30- 11:15 AM PST, with a live Q&A session. Learn more about Battelle’s presence at AGU here.

NEON, a continental-scale ecological observation facility fully funded by the National Science Foundation and operated by Battelle, collects and provides open data and samples from field sites across the United States to characterize and quantify how our nation’s ecosystems are changing. Among several other NEON-led talks and events, ecologists Samantha Weintraub and Robert Lee will submit an invited talk and answer live questions on the continental scale of soil nitrogen pools and transformations. Information on other events with NEON staff participation can be found here.

Two sessions related to work with NASA Earth Sciences will also feature Battelle researchers:

The AGU20 Fall Meeting will be one of the world’s largest virtual scientific conferences. It is scheduled from Dec. 1-17 to accommodate over a thousand hours of virtual content. Scientific program content will be available on-demand, with pre-recorded oral presentations and virtual posters available for attendees to view and peruse outside of the scheduled live Q&A sessions during the meeting.

