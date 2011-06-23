Battelle and Its Affiliated National Labs Win 19 Prestigious R&D 100 Awards

COLUMBUS, OH--(Marketwire - June 22, 2011) -

Battelle and the national laboratories it manages and co-manages for the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) won 19 -- nearly one fifth -- of the coveted R&D Magazine’s R&D 100 Awards that note the most significant scientific accomplishments of 2010.

Known as the “Oscars of Innovation,” the awards are highly regarded in the research and development world. This year’s awards brings the total wins for Battelle and its affiliate labs to 260, tallied during the time Battelle has managed or co-managed those labs.

Battelle was recognized for the Resource Effective Biodentification System, also known as REBS, a system that provides a rapid and flexible microbial detection, identification and enumeration capability. The laser-based system monitors pharmaceutical factories, food processing plants, hospitals and the environment for microbial contamination risks that may jeopardize personal or product safety. It can also be used for national security purposes to detect dangerous biological agents in the air.

“We’re proud to be recognized for our scientific and technical achievements. Quite honestly, the R&D 100 Awards generate a lot of excitement among our staff at Battelle and throughout our family of national laboratories,” said Battelle President and CEO Jeff Wadsworth. “They are a meaningful acknowledgement of what we do every day -- advancing science for the benefit of mankind.”

The Battelle affiliated labs and the number of awards they won are listed below. Detailed descriptions of the awards can be found at http://battelle.org/spotlight/6-22-11_rd100.aspx

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory: 2

Brookhaven National Laboratory: 2

Oak Ridge National Laboratory: 7

National Renewable Energy Laboratory: 3

Idaho National Laboratory: 2

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory: 2

