COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Battelle and the Chinese Pharmaceutical Association (Beijing, China) will co-host the 2nd International Chinese Biopharmaceutical Symposium (ICBPS-2) which will be held December 7-11, 2008, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel – Park View Wuzhou in Beijing. The organizers intend to continue the introduction of Western biotech firms and regulatory entities to the Chinese biopharmaceutical industry initiated at the first symposium two years ago.