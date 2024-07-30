Baird Medical Announces Engagement and Education Program for the Development of Thyroid Microwave Ablation Technology

FRISCO, Texas, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baird Medical Devices, Inc. (“Baird Medical”), a leading developer and provider of microwave ablation (“MWA”) medical devices in China and the United States, today announced a cross-market engagement and education program designed at fostering both knowledge and awareness of thyroid Microwave Ablation Technology. Baird Medical both hosts and participates in a range of programs over the course of the year to facilitate the safe development of the industry.

It is critically important to understand what makes MWA a preferred choice to radio frequency ablation as a procedure. There are numerous benefits for both patient and physician addressing both safety and aesthetic appearance. However, awareness of the key differences and the implementation of the procedure are still relatively low. This has led to Baird Medical developing a unique program of engagement and education about this new therapy.

“Regardless of where we develop our business, fostering meaningful relationships that contribute to industry excellence in microwave ablation is where we want to be,” said Ms. Haimei Wu, Founder and CEO of Baird Medical. “We are delighted to play a role in convening leading medical experts to drive meaningful progress in addressing any misconceptions as well as ensuring safe and efficient use of this innovative medical technology.”

Baird Medical hosts the third Global Thyroid Microwave Ablation Technology Exchange Conference

On July 25th, Baird Medical hosted the third Global Thyroid Microwave Ablation Technology Exchange Conference. This event drew together distinguished industry experts from both the United States and China to share their knowledge and experience during the event. From China, several luminaries gave talks including Dr. Xiaoqing Pei from the Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center; Dr. Chenfang Zhu from The Ninth People’s Hospital affiliated to Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine; and, Dr. Yunjun Wang from Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center.

Numerous esteemed experts from the United States also joined the conference and participated in the dialogue, including Dr. Alireza Falahati from Utah Endocrinology Associates; Dr. Jennifer Hong Kuo from Columbia University Irving Medical Center; Dr. Toni Beninato from Rutgers Cancer Institute; Dr. Kepal N. Patel from NYU Langone Hospitals; Dr. Iheoma Nwaogu from El Camino Health – Mountain View Hospital; Dr. Gary G. Tse from UCLA Radiology Medical Group; Dr. Melanie Goldfarb from Providence Saint John’s Health Center; Dr. Gregory W. Randolph from Harvard Medical School; Dr. Stephanie L. Lee from Boston Medical Center; Dr. Jagdish. K. Dhingra from BethIsrael Deaconess Medical Center; Dr. Julia E. Noel from Sandford Medicine; and, Dr. Ashok R. Shaha from Memorial Sloan Ketterinc Cancer Center.

The comprehensive educational exchange delved into various aspects of managing thyroid growth, addressing a range of topics from application and preparation to technical modifications and essentials for safe and effective microwave ablation of benign thyroid nodules. The conference also showcased hands-on procedures and techniques for safe and effective ablation work.

Baird Medical joins Greater Bay Area Medical Device Conference & 61st Medical Device Consumables Resource Expo in China

On June 26th, Baird Medical’s General Manager, Mr. Hou Wei, joined the Greater Bay Area Medical Device Conference & 61st Medical Device Consumables Resource Expo in Guangzhou, China. The event brought together a diverse group of experts and professionals from China’s medical device and healthcare sectors.

During the conference, Mr. Hou gave an informative presentation on Microwave Ablation Technology. He specifically highlighted the technology’s use in thyroid treatments and discussed the significant role it can play in shaping the future of healthcare in China.

Baird Medical is headquartered in Guangzhou, a major city in Southern China which sits at the apex of China’s Greater Bay Area, an area encompassing several cities and hubs across Guangdong province, Macao and Hong Kong that are critical to China’s future growth strategy in innovation.

About Baird Medical

Established in 2012 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, Baird Medical is a leading microwave ablation (MWA) medical device manufacturer and provider in China and the United States. Baird Medical’s proprietary medical devices are used for the treatment of benign and malignant tumors including thyroid nodules, liver cancer, lung cancer and breast lumps. Baird Medical is the first company to obtain a Class III medical devices registration certificate for MWA medical devices specifically indicated for thyroid nodules in China. For more information, please visit http://baidesz.com/.

