KVISTGÅRD, Denmark, April 16, 2007-Following a competitive RFP process, Bavarian Nordic has received notification from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that it intends to procure 20 million doses of the company’s third-generation IMVAMUNE® smallpox vaccine for the strategic national stockpile. Under the framework of the contract Bavarian Nordic must register IMVAMUNE® for healthy people and extend the license to people who are immune-compromised.