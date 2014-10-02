TxCell To Present Latest Developments Of Its Personalized Cell-Based Immunotherapy Platform, Astria, At The 13th TxCell Investor Forum 2014

BIO Investor Forum to be held October 7-8 in San Francisco, California

Valbonne, France, October 2, 2014 – TxCell SA (FR0010127662 – TXCL), a biotechnology company developing innovative, personalized cell-based immunotherapies using antigen specific regulatory T-cells (Ag-Tregs) for severe chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, announces today Damian Marron, CEO, TxCell will be presenting at the 13th Annual BIO Investor Forum, October 7-8, 2014 at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, California, US.

The 13th Annual BIO Investor Forum, hosted by the Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO), features leading private and emerging public companies. TxCell’s presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, October 8, 2014 at 12:00 p.m. PT at the Sea Cliff Room of the Palace Hotel, 2 New Montgomery Street, San Francisco, CA 94105, US.

Damian Marron will provide an overview of the development and progress of ASTrIA, TxCell’s innovative proprietary technological platform. There will be an update on the company’s portfolio of economically viable personalized cell-based immunotherapies for severe chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. This includes TxCell’s lead product for refractory Crohn’s disease, Ovasave(R), which is due to start a phase IIb study shortly.

Damian will also provide a summary of TxCell’s achievements since its IPO in April 2014 on the Paris Euronext exchange. Following TxCell’s partnership with Ferring, developments include the GMP certification of TxCell’s manufacturing facility, the Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP) classification by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) of Col-Treg, TxCell’s second therapeutic candidate from its ASTrIA platform, and the additional expansion to its patent portfolio.

“This has been a very busy six months since the TxCell IPO in April. TxCell is a leader in the rapidly advancing industry of personalized cellular therapy, developing its own manufacturing processes and platforms to deliver economically viable, personalized cell-based immunotherapies,” said Damian Marron. “This puts TxCell in an enviable position, with a strong patent portfolio, partnerships, discovery and manufacturing platforms, and an innovative drug pipeline. The BIO Investor Forum will provide an ideal occasion to update US investors on the achievements and potential of TxCell.”

About TxCell

TxCell is developing innovative personalized cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of severe chronic inflammatory diseases with high medical need using its unique and proprietary ASTrIA technology platform based on the properties of autologous antigen-specific regulatory T lymphocytes (Ag-Tregs). The company has completed a phase I/IIa study of its lead product candidate, Ovasave(R) in refractory Crohn’s disease patients and has reported good tolerability and positive clinical efficacy. The company plans to initiate a phase IIb study in the same patient population. TxCell has a strategic partnership for Ovasave with the Swiss company Ferring International Center. Listed on Euronext-Paris, TxCell, a spin-off of Inserm (France’s National Institute for Health and Medical Research) is located in the Sophia Antipolis technology park, Nice, France. The company has 49 employees based at its headquarters and at its manufacturing site in Besançon.

For more information, please visit www.txcell.com

Practical Information about TxCell shares:

ISIN code FR0010127662

Ticker code TXCL

About the BIO Investor Forum

The 13th Annual BIO Investor Forum is an international investor conference focused on private and emerging public biotech companies. Because our mission is to support industry-wide success, we present a broad and unbiased view of investment opportunities. In addition, the BIO Investor Forum draws business development executives from leading global pharmaceutical and established biotechnology companies.

