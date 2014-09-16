Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. Announces Name Change To Tenax Therapeutics

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OXBT), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a portfolio of products for the critical care market, today announced that the Company received shareholder approval to change the Company name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. The name change shall go into effect on Friday, September 19, 2014, and at market open the Company’s common stock will trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under its new ticker symbol “TENX”.

The new CUSIP number for the common stock is 88032L 100 following the name and ticker change. The Company remains headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

