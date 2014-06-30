SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
BioMidwest

Northstar Medical Radioisotopes Signs Emissions Pledge With Preparatory Commission For The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization

June 30, 2014 | 
1 min read

free biotech news Get the latest biotech news where you want it. Sign up for the free GenePool newsletter today!

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes LLC has signed a pledge with the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) designed to help the CTBTO detect nuclear testing.

In signing the Radioxenon Emissions Pledge, NorthStar stated that its production of the medical radioisotope molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) does not result in the emission of radioxenon, a radioactive noble gas. Based in Madison, Wis., NorthStar is one of only six producers of medical radioisotopes to have signed the pledge.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Man holding tablet computer with scienti
Job Trends
Life Sciences R&D, Manufacturing Talent Becoming More Difficult to Find: Report
June 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
BioMidwest
Top 5 Companies Hiring in Illinois
May 29, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Update: AbbVie headquarters building in California
Business
AbbVie Raises 2024 Profit Outlook, Reports Strong Q1 Sales for Skyrizi and Rinvoq
April 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Eli Lilly Campus in San Diego
Drug Development
Lilly’s Donanemab Data Energizes Alzheimer’s Sector, Safety Concerns Remain
May 4, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac