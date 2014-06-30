Northstar Medical Radioisotopes Signs Emissions Pledge With Preparatory Commission For The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes LLC has signed a pledge with the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) designed to help the CTBTO detect nuclear testing.

In signing the Radioxenon Emissions Pledge, NorthStar stated that its production of the medical radioisotope molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) does not result in the emission of radioxenon, a radioactive noble gas. Based in Madison, Wis., NorthStar is one of only six producers of medical radioisotopes to have signed the pledge.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.