NiKem Research And Chiesi Farmaceutici Enter Into A New Research Collaboration

October 19, 2005 | 
1 min read

Chiesi Farmaceutici and NiKem Research have announced details of a collaboration for a discovery program in the respiratory area. This agreement follows another research agreement that resulted in the identification of a new optimized lead currently under development for the prevention and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The new discovery program represents a particular challenge to NiKem’s scientists due to the avant-garde approach that will be necessary to accomplish the objectives of the project.

