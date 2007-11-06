SUBSCRIBE
Biotech Beach

NanoImaging Services Opens New Operation to Provide Structural Characterization and Validation of Biopharmaceuticals

November 6, 2007 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NanoImaging Services, Inc. has commenced operation of a new business providing high-resolution, three-dimensional transmission electron microscope (TEM) imaging services to manufacturers of large molecule biopharmaceuticals. The service provides fast, accurate structural characterization and validation of new drug compounds, targets and assays; promising improved speed and reduced risk at all phases of the drug development process, from discovery and characterization through approval and manufacturing.

