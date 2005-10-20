MedAire And Aeromedic Innovations Form Medical Kit Manufacturing Alliance

TEMPE, Ariz. and UXBRIDGE MIDDLESEX, U.K., July 19 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- Health and security assistance provider MedAire, Inc. has reached an agreement with UK medical kit manufacturer Aeromedic Innovations for Aeromedic to assemble and distribute medical kits to MedAire’s European client base. The strategic alliance enhances MedAire’s kit repair and delivery capabilities by providing a strategic European distribution hub.

Under the agreement, Aeromedic will assemble and distribute MedAire’s advanced system of medical kits to aviation, maritime and business travel clients located throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Aeromedic will also provide kit repair and refurbishment services for these kits by replacing expired medications and providing real-time inventory management.

“This alliance allows us to better support the medical equipment needs of our European client base in a more efficient and timely manner,” says Joan Sullivan Garrett, MedAire president and CEO. “It is a sensible partnership as both companies have been bringing advanced emergency medical kits to these industries for many years.”

“The alliance is a major milestone and Aeromedic welcomes the opportunity of working together with MedAire in providing such an important service for its clients,” says Lawrence Harding, managing director of Aeromedic Innovations Limited.

MedAire will continue developing environment-specific medical kits for its North American client base through its kit assembly and distribution center, which is based in Phoenix, Ariz. As a part of the agreement, MedAire will provide kit bags and other medical supplies to Aeromedic for assembly and distribution in the EMEA region.

About Aeromedic Innovations

Aeromedic Innovations has been producing and servicing onboard medical and first aid kits since 1989. More than 4,000 kits are in use with some of the world’s leading airlines, while many major airframe suppliers have chosen Aeromedic as their preferred supplier. Aeromedic services and maintains more than 6,000 kits annually.

About MedAire, Inc.

Established in 1986, MedAire offers fully integrated health and security solutions including remote emergency assistance services, evacuations, training and web-based education programs, specialized resources such as medical and security kits and a network of western-standard medical clinics in Asia.

MedAire provides services to international business travelers and expatriates, commercial airlines throughout the world, corporate flight departments, government agencies, military and maritime operators. MedAire, listed under MDE on the Australian Stock Exchange, can be found on the Internet at http://www.medaire.com/.

MedAire, Inc.