MassBioEd Foundation Release: 185 High School Students Explore Careers In Life Sciences

Students across the Commonwealth shadow scientists and industry execs on biotech Career Exploration Day

December 1, 2016 (CAMBRIDGE, MA) – Some 185 Massachusetts high school students visited life sciences organizations across the Commonwealth yesterday as part of a Career Exploration Day organized by the MassBioEd Foundation (MassBioEd).

Eleven Massachusetts life sciences companies and research institutions partnered with MassBioEd to host students from 10 high schools to learn about the industry, interact directly with life sciences professionals, participate in science demonstrations and tour company facilities. Career Exploration Days are a component of MassBioEd’s BioTeach program, which provides lab-based training in biotechnology to more than 180 public high school science teachers annually.

“Career Exploration Day provides students with an exciting introduction to the life sciences workplace,” said Peter Abair, Executive Director of MassBioEd. “The opportunity to interact directly with professionals working at these host companies is a powerful and meaningful experience for these students.”

At Career Exploration Days, students experience a tangible connection between the life sciences curriculum they see in their classrooms and the groundbreaking scientific innovation that drives the Massachusetts life sciences supercluster.

Participants included:

Company School Addgene Somerville High School AstraZeneca Silver Lake Regional High School Bristol-Myers Squibb Littleton High School EMD Serono Chelmsford High School GE Hopedale Jr.-Sr. High School Leica Biosystems & Beckman Coulter Danvers High School Millipore Sigma Haverhill High School Novartis Mystic Valley Regional Charter School Vertex Pharmaceuticals Holbrook Junior-Senior High School Whitehead Institute Hull High School

“Addgene loves to host students interested in careers in science,” said Addgene Executive Director, Dr. Joanne Kamens. “Many different types of roles at our nonprofit are filled by scientists, so it is fun to show them all the diverse things you can do with science training right here in Massachusetts.”

“All of us at EMD Serono are excited to welcome the students to our Research & Development Facility in Billerica for the opportunity to tour our labs and speak with our researchers and scientists about the work they do every day to accelerate innovation,” said Gary Zieziula, President and Managing Director of EMD Serono. “Our hope is that by seeing our colleagues in action, students can better understand the opportunities that are out there and the impact that they could have if they choose a career in our field. Programs like Career Exploration Day and the consistent advocacy of MassBioEd will help ensure that our young people are well prepared for college and to ultimately to join the workforce.”

“Helping to grow the STEM community here in Massachusetts is a priority for GE, and MassBioEd has been a great partner in helping us deliver on this mission,” said Tony Kotarski, Commercial Operations Regional Leader for GE Healthcare’s Life Sciences business. “It was immensely rewarding for our teams to show these students just how exciting the world of Life Sciences can be, and get them interested in continuing their education in the space.”

“Leica Biosystems and Beckman Coulter are honored to partner with MassBioEd for Career Exploration Day,” said David Lichter, Clinical Research Lead at Leica Biosystems. “Both companies are owned by the Danaher Corporation, which has a deep commitment to corporate social responsibility, community outreach and scientific education. This program offers a great opportunity to interact with the local community, show students the exciting research going on in their town, and hopefully inspire them to pursue scientific careers!”

“At MilliporeSigma, we are dedicated to sparking curiosity in the next generation of scientists,” said Renee Connolly, Head of Communications and Corporate Responsibility at MilliporeSigma. “Through our partnership with MassBioEd, we not only provide students with a hands-on, inside look at how we are solving the toughest problems in life science, but we also engage students in interactive career discussions about the breadth and depth of opportunities available to them within the industry.”

“We’re thrilled to provide students with hands-on learning opportunities in science that get them excited about and prepared for careers in STEM,” said Melodie Knowlton, Head of the Thomas M. Menino Vertex Learning Lab. “This program is just one of the ways we’re helping prepare the next generation of leaders in Massachusetts, a mission we’re pleased to share with MassBioEd.”

“We’re always excited to partner with MassBioEd to introduce students to potential career opportunities in the life sciences,” said Amy Tremblay, Public Programs Officer at Whitehead Institute.