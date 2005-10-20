Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation (ILCHF) Release: Foundation Dedicated To Improving The Health Of Illinois Children

HINSDALE, Ill., June 7 /PRNewswire/ -- The Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation (ILCHF), the state’s first and only foundation solely dedicated to children’s health issues, has released its first Request for Proposals (RFP) as of June 1, 2004, with funds totaling approximately $6 million to be awarded in November.

The Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation was formed to fulfill one mission -- to improve the health of all Illinois children. This mission will be reached by awarding grants to those organizations working to remove the barriers that prevent children from receiving the healthcare they need without regard to geographic or financial limitations.

For 2004, the Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation will focus its giving in four areas:

-- Providing all Illinois children access to high-quality healthcare services -- Providing mental health services to underserved children throughout the state -- Improving the oral health of Illinois children -- Utilizing developmental screening and appropriate intervention services for young children

“Supporting children’s health is critical to the welfare of the public at large,” said Susan Kerr, president, Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation. “Many Illinois children are falling through the cracks in the current healthcare delivery systems and it is our goal to bridge the gap between high- quality healthcare services and those children in the state who desperately need care.”

Formed in December 2003, the ILCHF was created with a decidedly “public charity” approach to its governance -- ensuring adherence to the highest ethical standards possible. The foundation’s endowment was created using funds from a court settlement, however with no official ties to either entity in the case, ILCHF is free to focus its efforts on those programs that meet stated eligibility guidelines and hold the most promise for success.

Organizations intending to submit an RFP must meet the following general eligibility requirements:

-- 501(c)(3) organization or other not-for-profit designation as a public charity under section 509 (a)(1), (2) or (3) of the Internal Revenue Code, or a governmental entity described in Code section 170(c)(1) or 511(a)(2)(B) -- Provide or plan to provide health-related services - direct/indirect healthcare, education, advocacy or research -- Initiatives must be focused on children residing within the state of Illinois

For more information or to access the full RFPs, please visit http://www.ilchf.org/ .

The Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation