Clinical Ink Ranks No. 57 On Inc. 5000 List Pf America’s Fastest Growing Companies

Clinical Ink, the pioneering provider of eSource solutions for clinical trials, today announced that Inc. magazine ranked the company No. 57 on its 34th annual Inc. 5000 list, an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Clinical Ink experienced cumulative three-year sales growth of 4,613% fueled by increased adoption of the company’s paperless clinical trials platform by life science companies.

“This recognition is a testament to the progress we’ve made pioneering eSource technology to deliver truly paperless clinical trials that have helped life science companies achieve dramatic improvements to the complex clinical trial process,” said Ed Seguine, CEO, Clinical Ink. “More important than our past performance, our 2015 growth has continued to accelerate as more research sites and life science companies gain experience with our novel platform. Our solutions address the single biggest problems of clinical research -- data capture during the patient visit, remote monitoring of research site documents, immediate data availability, and streamlining workflows for research sites.”

“Our goal has always been to create a paperless clinical trials platform that accommodates the needs of research sites first and foremost,” said Doug Pierce, President and Co-Founder, Clinical Ink. “I’m gratified that our early efforts to transform the clinical trials process have been successful and that we’ve earned our place among the fastest growing companies in America.”

Clinical Ink’s SureSource platform captures clinical trial documents and data electronically via tablets used during the patient visit. Capturing data during the visits eliminates the need to perform the time-consuming and costly process of source data verification and permits real-time, remote access to source documents and data via the SureSource web portal. Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency endorse and encourage eSource data capture and remote monitoring to improve the safety and efficiency of clinical trials.

Clinical Ink ranks among the top tier of the Inc. 5000 as one of 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine. The 2015 companies are the most competitive crop in the list’s history with average three-year growth of 490%. For additional information about the Inc. 500, please view the complete list of honorees.

