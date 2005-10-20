Battelle Panel Forecasts Top Innovations For The War On Terror

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 10 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a forecast released today by Battelle, innovations in intelligence gathering and decision support, sensors, monitoring, and a greater emphasis on cross-cultural communication will lead to a more effective response to worldwide terrorism over the next decade.

Battelle’s forecast listed the top 10 innovations for the war on terror, as identified by a panel of experts, including Battelle technologists, faculty members from The Ohio State University, and retired generals from the U.S. Air Force, Army, and Marine Corps. The panel focused on the global war on terrorism and voted to include one non-science/technology innovation that it agreed would emerge in the coming decade: improved communication between Western and Muslim cultures.

“The tools we use to fight the global war on terrorism will undergo great enhancement and refinement over the next decade,” said Dr. Steve Millett, Battelle thought leader and futurist who convened the group of experts to address the issue.

Ranked in order of importance, the 10 innovations most likely to emerge in the coming decade that can have the greatest impact on winning the war against terrorism are as follows:

1. Forward-Looking Intelligence will anticipate terrorist actions and translate that information into an effective response. 2. Biological and Chemical Sensors that will mimic nature (biomimetrics), to enhance detection of bombs, weapons, and chemical and biological threats. 3. Non-Invasive and Non-Destructive Imaging, such as the emerging terahertz (T-rays), will identify the contents of shipping containers, trucks, luggage, and sealed packages. 4. Non-Lethal Directed Energy Weapons Systems, such as the Vehicle Mounted Active Denial System (VMADS), which will be capable of stopping people and machinery, as well as interrupting or remotely triggering improvised explosive devices and land mines. 5. Comprehensive Space, Air, Land, and Sea Monitoring will be integrated with current and new technology to form a more effective global surveillance system. 6. 21st Century Public Diplomacy will help gain a better understanding of opposing cultures and values so that the United States and its allies can develop more effective strategies to prevent terrorism. 7. Electronic Tracking of Money will use new software and tagging technology to follow and effectively shut down key operatives in terrorist organizations. 8. Distributed Forces and an Interlocking Network using “enabling” technologies -- such as advanced mini-computers and communication networks -- will turn military forces into distributed sensors, as well as combatants, and allow them to provide information back to command headquarters. 9. Encouraging Public Awareness and Self-Identification of Terrorists through innovative applications of behavioral science will combat terrorist activity. Examples might include a global “Amber Alert” system to distribute multi-lingual information on known terrorists, and a program like the “America’s Most Wanted” to help find terrorists. 10. Neutralizing Explosive Chemicals through a new generation of chemistry will render the compounds contained in common chemicals unusable as bombs.

Battelle is a global leader in science and technology. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, it develops and commercializes technology and manages laboratories for government and commercial customers. Battelle, with the national labs that it manages or co-manages, oversees 16,000 staff members and conducts $3 billion in annual research and development. Battelle innovations include the development of the office copier machine (Xerox), pioneering work on compact disc technology, medical technology advancements and fiber optic technologies.

Battelle