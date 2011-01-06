SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Antigenics Changes Company Name to Agenus (Formerly known as Antigenics Inc. - Lexington, MA)

January 6, 2011 | 
1 min read

LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 6, 2011 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antigenics Inc. (Nasdaq:AGEN) today announced that effective immediately it is changing its name to Agenus Inc. The company’s stock will continue to be traded on NASDAQ under the symbol AGEN. The new name reflects the broadening of the company’s product portfolio of clinical candidates beyond autologous antigen-based vaccines, as well as its commitment to actively pursuing licensing opportunities to leverage its development capabilities and expand its product portfolio.

