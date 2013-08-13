ADial Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Study on AD04 for the Treatment of Patients With Alcohol Use Disorder

Get the latest biotech news where you want it. Sign up for the free GenePool newsletter today!

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 12, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADial Pharmaceuticals (ADial) announced today that the prestigious American Journal of Psychiatry (“AJP”) has published a seminal article on the treatment of alcohol addiction using ADial’s drug, AD04, in patients with selected genotypes. The study is a major step toward developing a more personalized and effective approach to the treatment of alcohol use disorder based on a patient’s genetic makeup. The article is currently available through the online journal AJP in Advance.

