SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

ADial Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Study on AD04 for the Treatment of Patients With Alcohol Use Disorder

August 13, 2013 | 
1 min read

Get the latest biotech news where you want it. Sign up for the free GenePool newsletter today!

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 12, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADial Pharmaceuticals (ADial) announced today that the prestigious American Journal of Psychiatry (“AJP”) has published a seminal article on the treatment of alcohol addiction using ADial’s drug, AD04, in patients with selected genotypes. The study is a major step toward developing a more personalized and effective approach to the treatment of alcohol use disorder based on a patient’s genetic makeup. The article is currently available through the online journal AJP in Advance.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.

Clinical research Phase III
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Infant in the hospital wearing a ventila
RSV
Merck, Pfizer Tout Promising Respective Data in RSV With High Rates of Prevention
October 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Kezar Cuts Lupus Program After Patient Deaths, Focuses on Autoimmune Hepatitis
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Poznan, Poland – October 29, 2020: The Glaxosmithkline headquarters office building in Poznan. LOGO. GaxoSmithKline also called GSK is a British pharmaceutical company.
Infectious disease
GSK, ViiV Tout 99% Effectiveness for Long-Acting HIV PrEP as Gilead Gains Ground
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Bavarian Nordic's sign outside its facility in Germany
Vaccines
Bavarian Nordic’s Jynneos Elicits ‘Robust’ Mpox Antibody Response in Adolescents: Study
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac