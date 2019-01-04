SUBSCRIBE
Pharm Country

Azitra to Present at the Biotech Showcase™ Annual Conference on January 7, 2019

Azitra, Inc. announced that Richard Andrews, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at Biotech Showcase™ 2019 taking place on January 7-9, 2018 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square, San Francisco, CA

FARMINGTON, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Azitra, Inc., a company developing microbiome-based therapeutics to treat skin diseases and conditions, today announced that Richard Andrews, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at Biotech Showcase™ 2019 taking place on January 7-9, 2018 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square, San Francisco, CA. Azitra is focused on treating skin disease by combining the potential of the microbiome with state-of-the-art molecular genetics.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Date: January 7, 2019

Time: 9:15 am PST

Room: Hilton/Franciscan D, Ballroom Level

Venue: Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel, 333 O’Farrell Street, San Francisco, CA

About Azitra
Azitra, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company combining the power of the microbiome with cutting-edge genetic engineering to treat skin disease. The Company was founded in 2014 by scientists from Yale University and works with world-leading scientists in dermatology, microbiology, and genetic engineering to advance its consumer health and pharmaceutical programs to treat atopic dermatitis, dry skin and targeted orphan indications. For more information visit www.azitrainc.com.

Contacts

Michelle Linn
Ph: 774-696-3803
michelle@bioscribe.com

Source: Azitra, Inc.

