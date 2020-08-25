Avero Diagnostics Expands COVID-19 Testing Capabilities with Launch of Serology Testing

Aug. 25, 2020 09:30 UTC

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Avero Diagnostics, a physician-owned laboratory, is pleased to announce the expansion of its COVID-19 testing portfolio with the addition of the Roche Elecsys® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody test. Serological testing supports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) efforts to more accurately understand how many people have been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and how it is spreading. This offering, available now, will complement Avero’s existing COVID-19 molecular testing program, which Avero launched in May 2020 to support the diagnostic needs of area hospitals, health systems, multi-specialty family practices, urgent care centers, and county health departments.

“As the medical and scientific communities work to understand and stop the spread of COVID-19, serological testing serves as a piece of the very complex puzzle,” said Trae Mattison, MD, Managing Partner, Avero Diagnostics. “By expanding our COVID-19 testing services, we are not only supporting the need for serology testing in our community, we are also contributing to the national effort to understand the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”

A serological test, often called antibody testing, is used to determine whether a person may have had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19. This test uses a blood sample to provide qualitative detection of high-affinity antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, to aid in identifying individuals with an adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2, indicating recent or prior infection. This assay enriches detection of higher affinity antibodies which are more likely to be specific for SARS-CoV-2. While this assay in principle can detect antibodies of all isotypes (i.e., IgG, IgA, IgM), it preferentially detects IgG antibodies. This test is recommended for individuals 14 days post-symptom onset, or five to seven days following exposure to individuals with confirmed COVID-19.

Avero Diagnostics’ CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory is using the Roche immunoassay for the qualitative detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. The test is an electro-chemiluminescence immunoassay with 99.8% specificity. Avero can initially process approximately 800 tests per day, with the potential to scale up capacity based on demand. Avero expects to provide results to ordering providers within 24 to 48 hours.

About Avero Diagnostics

Avero Diagnostics is a physician-owned laboratory and an affiliate of Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), dedicated to providing high quality anatomic pathology, molecular pathology, and genetic testing services to physicians and their patients. Avero Diagnostics provides sub-specialized pathology services in the areas of breast, gynecologic, gastrointestinal, molecular, and urologic pathology. The company also offers specialized testing services in genetic carrier testing and noninvasive prenatal screening. Avero is focused on improving healthcare delivery to patients through the research and development of novel diagnostic equipment and assays, offering a faster and more accurate result. Avero Diagnostics’ vision is to lead the healthcare industry in the delivery of anatomic pathology, molecular pathology and genetic testing. For more information, please visit www.averodx.com.

