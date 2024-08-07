SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

atai Life Sciences to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference

August 7, 2024 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK and BERLIN, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI) (“atai” or “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, today announced that the Company’s management team is scheduled to participate in the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference taking place in Boston, MA from August 13-15, 2024. Details of the company’s participation:

Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings
Date and Time: Fireside chat on Wednesday August 14 at 11:00 A.M. EDT
Webcast link: Here

An archived replay will be available on the Investors section of the atai website under Events for up to 90 days.

About atai Life Sciences

atai is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders and was founded as a response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape. atai is dedicated to efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders. By pooling resources and best practices, atai aims to responsibly accelerate the development of new medicines to achieve clinically meaningful and sustained behavioral change in mental health patients. atai’s vision is to heal mental health disorders so that everyone, everywhere can live a more fulfilled life. For more information, please visit www.atai.life.

Contact Information

Investor Contact:

IR@atai.life

Media Contact:

PR@atai.life

New York Europe Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Bayer's factory and office in Berlin
Earnings
Bayer Touts ‘Modest’ Q2 Performance Amid Sweeping Reorganization
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business partners shaking hands after closing a deal
Mergers & Acquisitions
Mallinckrodt Offloads Therakos Photopheresis Business to CVC Capital Partners for $925M
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
3D illustration of blood cells being produced in the bone marrow
Cancer
Actinium to Farm Out AML Radioactive Drug After FDA Asks for Another Trial
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Bayer's global pharmaceuticals headquarters in Germany
Drug Development
Bayer’s Finerenone Hits Primary Endpoint in Phase III Heart Failure Trial
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor