At AHRA 2024, Agfa Radiology Solutions highlights intelligent technologies and systems that ensure “One image is all it takes”

MORTSEL, Belgium, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Annual Meeting of AHRA (the Association for Medical Imaging Management), Agfa Radiology Solutions will demonstrate how its solutions help customers address staffing shortages and tight budgets.

Agfa Radiology Solutions uses intelligent and innovative technologies to ensure every X-ray image in healthcare counts.

Agfa’s comprehensive portfolio supports “The Next Generation” in medical imaging by using intelligent and innovative technologies to ensure every X-ray image counts. With accurate and high-quality diagnostic information from the first image taken, retakes are reduced: speeding up workflows and enhancing the experience of radiologist, radiographer and patient.

“We understand the challenges our customers are facing in terms of staffing shortages and decreased budgets. Our productivity features and ‘one image is all it takes’ approach empower each X-ray expert to work more efficiently. Additionally, the DR 100 Essential and VALORY™ are designed to be budget-friendly, but still deliver all the essential functions healthcare facilities need – including our renowned MUSICA® image processing software. They demonstrate our commitment to offering solutions that ensure healthcare facilities never need to compromise on image quality, regardless of their staff and budget constraints,” says Bruce Romaglia, Vice President – North America at Agfa Radiology Solutions.

At Agfa’s booth, visitors can discover solutions and special packages that help bring those advantages to every healthcare organization, whatever their budgets.

Intelligent technologies for image processing and workflow assistance:

MUSICA®, which comes standard with all Agfa DR and CR systems, automatically analyses the characteristics of raw images and optimizes the processing parameters, independent of body part or dose deviation. Its high image quality and low-dose features have made MUSICA® the “gold standard” in image processing for radiology departments around the world.

The SmartXR® portfolio adds X-ray intelligence to Agfa's DR solutions, to provide image acquisition support and lighten the radiographer's workload. Predictive workflow assistance for dose, alignment, patient positioning, image rotation and more help improve operational performance in image acquisition.

About Agfa

Agfa develops, produces and distributes an extensive range of imaging systems and workflow solutions for the printing industry, the healthcare sector, as well as for specific hi-tech industries such as printed electronics & renewable energy solutions.

The headquarters are located in Belgium. The largest production and research centers are located in Belgium, the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, China and Brazil. Agfa is commercially active worldwide through wholly owned sales organizations in more than 40 countries.

For more information on Agfa please visit www.agfa.com

