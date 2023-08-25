Astria Therapeutics to Present Patient Survey Data at Upcoming 2023 HAEi Regional EMEA Conference

BOSTON--()--(NASDAQ:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company developing STAR-0215 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) and focused on life-changing therapies for rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases, today announced that it will present information regarding patient preference for efficacy measures when starting on or switching to a new preventative therapy at the upcoming 2023 HAEi Regional EMEA Conference in Munich, Germany from September 1-3, 2023.

Remy Petersen, M.D., Amsterdam University Medical Center, will present “People Living with Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Prioritize Attack-Free Status as a Target for Therapeutic Efficacy,” in a poster session beginning on Friday, September 1, at 7:30pm CEST.

This poster will be available in-person to registered attendees and will be made available on www.astriatx.com following the conference.

