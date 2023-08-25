SUBSCRIBE
Astria Therapeutics to Present Patient Survey Data at Upcoming 2023 HAEi Regional EMEA Conference

August 25, 2023 
Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) today announced that it will present information regarding patient preference for efficacy measures when starting on or switching to a new preventative therapy at the upcoming 2023 HAEi Regional EMEA Conference in Munich, Germany from September 1-3, 2023.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company developing STAR-0215 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) and focused on life-changing therapies for rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases, today announced that it will present information regarding patient preference for efficacy measures when starting on or switching to a new preventative therapy at the upcoming 2023 HAEi Regional EMEA Conference in Munich, Germany from September 1-3, 2023.

Remy Petersen, M.D., Amsterdam University Medical Center, will present “People Living with Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Prioritize Attack-Free Status as a Target for Therapeutic Efficacy,” in a poster session beginning on Friday, September 1, at 7:30pm CEST.

This poster will be available in-person to registered attendees and will be made available on www.astriatx.com following the conference.

About Astria Therapeutics:

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases. Our lead program, STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Astria:
Investor Relations and Media:
Elizabeth Higgins
investors@astriatx.com

Source: Astria Therapeutics, Inc.

