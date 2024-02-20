Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Annual Meeting

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunological diseases, today announced that it will present final STAR-0215 Phase 1a healthy subject data at the upcoming American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, & Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C. on February 23, 2024 at 3:15pm EST.

Dr. William Lumry, M.D., Clinical Professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Dallas, will present a poster titled, “Updated Results from a Phase 1a Trial of STAR-0215 for Hereditary Angioedema” at 3:15pm EST in the Convention Center, Level 2, Hall D, poster number 032.

About Astria Therapeutics:

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by allergic and immunological diseases. Our lead program, STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Our second program, STAR-0310, is a monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist in preclinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on X and Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240220427055/en/