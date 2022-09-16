SUBSCRIBE
Astria Therapeutics to Host Virtual R&D Day: Update on STAR-0215 and Its Clinical Development

September 16, 2022 | 
1 min read

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. today announced that the Company will host a virtual R&D Day titled “Update on STAR-0215 and Its Clinical Development for the Prevention of HAE Attacks” on September 30th from 10:30am to 12:00pm ET.

Sept. 16, 2022 12:00 UTC

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company developing STAR-0215 for hereditary angioedema (HAE) and focused on life-changing therapies for rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases, today announced that the Company will host a virtual R&D Day titled “Update on STAR-0215 and Its Clinical Development for the Prevention of HAE Attacks” on September 30th from 10:30am to 12:00pm ET. The event will feature a presentation by Dr. Marc Riedl, who will discuss current treatments and opportunities to improve patient experience in HAE. Following Dr. Riedl’s presentation, Astria’s management team will present information on STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of HAE.

Registration for the event is available at the following link: https://lifesci.rampard.com/WebcastingAppv5/Events/eventsDispatcher.jsp?Y2lk=MTk2MA==

An archived replay of the presentation will be available in the investors section of www.astriatx.com for 30 days following the event.

About Astria Therapeutics:

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases. Our lead program, STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investor relations:
Andrea Matthews
investors@astriatx.com

Media:
Elizabeth Higgins
media@astriatx.com

Source: Astria Therapeutics, Inc.

